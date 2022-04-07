iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:USXF – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.56 and last traded at $35.62. Approximately 64,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 83,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04.

