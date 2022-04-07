iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Increased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLN. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $21.50. 5,490,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,579,949. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

