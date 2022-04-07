iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 18,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 163,108 shares.The stock last traded at $90.46 and had previously closed at $89.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average is $85.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,689,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,233,000 after purchasing an additional 484,838 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

