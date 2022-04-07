iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.11

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.11 and last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 94789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,872 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,944,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,846 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,277,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 462,569 shares during the period. Finally, VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,684,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

