iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,440,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,702,000 after buying an additional 876,597 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,630,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,184,000 after purchasing an additional 554,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,114,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,462,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 643,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 262,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $69.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

