iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.64. 1,786,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,966,078. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

