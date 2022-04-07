iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.57 and last traded at $49.79. Approximately 17,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 25,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.