Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ISDR stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 million, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.79. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $33.06.
Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.