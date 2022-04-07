Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 34,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 115,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.52. 1,608,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,713,308. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITUB. Barclays began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile (Get Rating)

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.