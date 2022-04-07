iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.31. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 468,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

ITOS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.91.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $968,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $137,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 643,138 shares of company stock valued at $22,677,848. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

