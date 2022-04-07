ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Shares Down 2.2%

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. 6,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 2,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.

Get ITEX alerts:

ITEX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.