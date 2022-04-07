IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Glenn Sblendorio Sells 50,000 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $938,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 1,213 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $20,621.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Sblendorio sold 40,756 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $713,230.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,775 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $320,301.50.

On Friday, March 18th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $18.29 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

