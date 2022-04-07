IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby Sells 9,298 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $176,847.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

ISEE opened at $18.29 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ISEE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 539,697 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,684,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 81,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

