Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,449 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Enterprise Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFSC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 805,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,477,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFSC. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

