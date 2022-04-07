Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 121,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in NOW by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NOW by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 689,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NOW by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.32 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 206.44 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

