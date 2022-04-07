Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $70.95 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

