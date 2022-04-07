Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7,546.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

