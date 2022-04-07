Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.56.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
