Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.12. 50,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,430. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.19 and a 200 day moving average of $117.76. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.