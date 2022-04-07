Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Progress Software worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Progress Software by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

