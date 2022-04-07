Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.80 and a beta of 1.32. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

