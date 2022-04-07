Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,804,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,870,000 after purchasing an additional 191,124 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,036,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,254,000 after acquiring an additional 81,417 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,748,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,212,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.41. 93,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,558. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.