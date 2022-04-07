Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,301 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PFS opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.94. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.