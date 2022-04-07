Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,869 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 571.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after acquiring an additional 498,443 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 41.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 69,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45,273 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 215,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,447 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC opened at $72.88 on Thursday. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

