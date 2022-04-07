Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.14.

Target stock opened at $215.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.86. The stock has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,147. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

