James Hambro & Partners Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

James Hambro & Partners lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $190.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average of $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

