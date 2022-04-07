Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total transaction of $793,375.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $181.46 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

