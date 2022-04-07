Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.38% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

