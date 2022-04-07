Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of REM stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79.

