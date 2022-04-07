Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Shares of XYL opened at $86.71 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.