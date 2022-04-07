Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $163.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $168.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.13.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

