Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Inari Medical worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 82,802 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $2,220,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,641 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,118. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical stock opened at $88.65 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $116.41. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.10 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.70.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

