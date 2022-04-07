Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 18,510 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

