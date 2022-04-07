Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,353 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4,672.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.40. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $106.77.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

