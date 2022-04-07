Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s previous close.

JBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

JBI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 42.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

