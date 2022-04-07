Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 28 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 42 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 34 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 33.88.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

