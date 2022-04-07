Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Carrefour in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.68) to €18.80 ($20.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.09) to €19.70 ($21.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.53) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrefour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

