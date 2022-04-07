Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) to Hold

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

TM stock opened at $176.52 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $149.90 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $246.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.36.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,010.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,419 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

