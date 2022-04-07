Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo Sells 19,185 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $181,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 42,329 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $397,046.02.

On Thursday, February 24th, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $574,926.10.

BRLT stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 42,734 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 175,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,317,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.