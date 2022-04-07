JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) to announce $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.75 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $733.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $8.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,923,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,103,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

