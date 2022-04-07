Jetcoin Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $210,942.35 and $64,713.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

