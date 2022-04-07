John F. Mccool Sells 1,328 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $186,358.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $132.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.