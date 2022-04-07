John F. Mccool Sells 1,328 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $186,358.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $132.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.