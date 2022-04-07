John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:HTD opened at $25.96 on Thursday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

