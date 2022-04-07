John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 18,235 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 18,235 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $881,297.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $482,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 3,322 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $163,708.16.

On Monday, March 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,619 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $609,623.89.

AIR opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.66.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

