John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 18,235 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 18,235 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $881,297.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $482,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 3,322 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $163,708.16.
- On Monday, March 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,619 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $609,623.89.
AIR opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.
AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
