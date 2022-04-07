John Michael Wilson Sells 9,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SMTC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.49. 591,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,960. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Semtech by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Semtech by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Semtech by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 68,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

