John Michael Wilson Sells 9,000 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SMTC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.49. 591,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,960. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Semtech by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Semtech by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Semtech by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 68,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
