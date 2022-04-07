John R. Schimkaitis Sells 2,500 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CPK opened at $139.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.20.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.