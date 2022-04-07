Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Down 3.9%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.66 and last traded at $35.66. 843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 266,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JYNT. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Get Joint alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $501.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Joint during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Joint during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Joint during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Joint during the third quarter worth $59,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.