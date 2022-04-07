Jonathan Grimm Sells 1,918 Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Grimm sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $45,379.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. Toast, Inc has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Toast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOST. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.