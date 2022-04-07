JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Price Target to €24.50

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.00 ($32.97) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRATF. Citigroup lowered shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Traton from €35.00 ($38.46) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Traton in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Traton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get Traton alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRATF traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817. Traton has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.