JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Befesa (ETR:BFSA)

Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($76.92) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

BFSA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($86.81) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of BFSA traded down €2.95 ($3.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €64.75 ($71.15). 90,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 29.82. Befesa has a 52 week low of €55.60 ($61.10) and a 52 week high of €73.10 ($80.33). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

